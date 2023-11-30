Take your Christmas dinner up a notch with this sophisticated, creamy crab bisque

Bibi Hutchings, a lifelong Southerner, lives along a quiet coastal Alabama bay with her cat, Zulu, and husband, Tom. She writes about the magical way food evokes memories, instantly bringing you back to the people, places and experiences of your life. Her stories take you all around the South and are accompanied with tried-and-true recipes that are destined to become a part of your memory-making as you share them with your friends and family.

Served as a first course, this heavenly soup sets the tone, so whatever is to follow has a lot to live up to. It is creamy, rich and its modestly seasoned base delivers the flavor of the crabmeat as though presenting it on a silver platter; it is simple but divine. Brimming with fresh crab, it is both elegant and oh-so decadent.

No matter if your attendees are dressed for an afternoon of badminton, horseback riding or to the 9’s ready to pose for family photos, this first course will have everyone using their manners and sitting up a little straighter. Pull out the cloth napkins and silver — this bisque garners respect.

As with all crab dishes, the secret is plenty of fresh crabmeat. There are a few other tricks to making it absolutely perfect, but do not skimp on the main attraction. It is of utmost importance.

Crab Bisque lovers fall into different categories: Those who like a little “red,” and those who do not; those who open lots of cans of store-bought soups, and those who do not; and those who prefer Corn and Crab Bisque, and those who do not. My family falls in the “no-red,” “no corn,” “no cans” group, which means there is no tomato paste, ketchup or the like, no corn, and no cans of consommé or cream-of-anything soups in the making of our Crab Bisque.

Similar to having a preference for red or white clam chowder — Manhattan or New England, respectively — Crab Bisque can be just as divisive. It all comes down to what you grew up eating. That usually dictates what you prefer. Because I came to appreciate crab after I met my husband, I am not as passionate as some of my friends and neighbors (and family) are about which is the very best. I am, however, certain that this one is fantastic and our favorite.

I do think Crab Bisque is a perfect first course for a special dinner, but that special dinner does not have to be for a crowd. I make it most often for only the two of us or for no more than four people, and for no real occasion at all. The recipe is easy to halve, and when you do, you have plenty of crab left over for omelettes in the morning.

This recipe is very easy to follow, despite some of the extra details included. A few key things to remember when making it are the following: Do not allow it to boil. Ever. That could cause the cream to curdle, so use a double boiler. And second, do not over season. Add small amounts of additional salt and other seasonings and allow time for it all to marry before adding more.

Always use a gentle touch with any dish that showcases crab.

No matter the occasion, this soup will win over everyone invited to the table. Pairing this bisque with a perfectly chilled glass of Champagne might win you host of the year!

Crab Bisque

Yields 08 servings Prep Time 25 minutes Cook Time 45 minutes

Ingredients 1 pound lump or jumbo lump fresh crabmeat The following proportions can be changed if necessary to use what you have on hand (see Cook’s Notes): 2 cups whole milk 2 cups cream (at least 20% fat) 1 cup well seasoned shrimp, chicken or vegetable broth Start with the following amounts, but have a bit more on hand: 1/8 teaspoon tarragon or slightly more if using fresh 1/8 teaspoon dried thyme or slightly more if using fresh 1/4 teaspoon Creole seasoning 1/4 teaspoon mace 3/4 teaspoon salt (the amount needed will depend on saltiness of broth) 4 tablespoons cold butter 3 tablespoons flour 3 green onions, very thinly sliced, green and white parts divided 1 small shallot, halved and thinly sliced (You can also omit the shallot and double the green onions) 5 oz dry sherry Directions Carefully pick through the crabmeat for shell fragments and cartlilage. Try and keep larger chunks together. Set aside. In a saucepan, gently heat milk, cream and seasonings. Do not boil! In a double boiler, melt butter along with finely chopped white parts of green onion and shallot, if using. When the butter is hot and bubbling, add flour. Stir until bubbling, then continue to cook and stir another minute. Add warmed milk mixture, stirring well to combine allow time to thicker a little. Do not allow to boil! Add in the crabmeat and a handful or two of the chopped green parts of the green onions and stir with care so that any lump pieces of crabmeat stay intact. Cover and allow to cook for 25-30 minutes, but never allow it to boil . Lastly, stir in the sherry and adjust seasonings in the last 10 minutes of above cook time. Ladle into warmed bowls and serve with a loaf of crusty garlic French bread still warm from the oven. I highly recommend pairing this bisque with a glass of Champagne!