"It was beneath me": Trump fumes at his own lawyer on Truth Social for giving him "not good advice"

Former President Donald Trump lashed out after one of the Democratic Party's largest financiers donated a large sum to a super PAC supporting 2024 Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley — and took a shot at his own lawyer in the process. The former president took to social media Thursday to insult Reid Hoffman, the billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn who The New York Times first reported gave $250,000 to the pro-Haley super PAC, SFA Fund Inc, a contribution confirmed by his political advisor Dmitri Mehlhorn.

Hoffman's team asked specifically if the super PAC would accept money from him given that he is a Democrat who actively supports President Joe Biden, Mehlhorn told the Times, adding that the super PAC said yes. "This disgusting Slob, a Democrat Political Operative, is the same guy who funded a woman who I knew absolutely nothing about, sued me for Rape, for which I was found NOT GUILTY," Trump ranted on Truth Social. "She didn’t remember the year, decade, or much else! In Interviews she said some amazingly 'inconsistent' things. Disgraceful Trial—Very unfair. I was asked by my lawyer not to attend—'It was beneath me, and they have no case.' That was not good advice."

Hoffman has financially supported a number of anti-Trump candidates and causes. He also helped fund writer E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit against Trump for rape and defamation earlier this year. Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation in the suit, and was ordered to pay Carroll a total of $5 million in damages. Hoffman's donation will help Haley's PAC buy more ads as she fights to close the gap in polling with Trump, but cross-party giving is rare and risks backlash. Hoffman's donation was made public after Trump criticized JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon's comments urging Democrats to back Haley.