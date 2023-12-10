Trump calls DeSantis a "bobble head" and Christie a "sick puppy" in debate critique

Taking to his preferred platform for airing late night thoughts and general grievances, Donald Trump wrote an inspired critique on Truth Social of Wednesday's Republican presidential primary debate that could easily land him a job as a culture blogger for the right wing outlet of his choosing,

Although it would be hard to beat the yet to be identified panelist on Megyn Kelly's SiriusXM wrap-up show whose hot mic picked up their observation that Ron DeSantis gave the appearance of someone who'd just shot their dog prior to taking the stage for the debate that night, Trump gets pretty close in his reflections on the event, writing that the Florida Governor and presidential hopeful looked like a "bobble head" in high heels.

"So many people are asking what I thought of history’s lowest rated 'presidential' debate, & how would I rate the players. It’s so easy to be a critic, but who on this subject would be better than me," Trump says at the start of his review. "To begin with, I thought Ron DeSanctimonious was terrible, with his bobble head facial movements & his walking on eggs . . . [his] weird bobbing head and fresh mouth make his high heels look good - He’s walking on eggs!"

Switching gears to rate Chris Christie's looks and performance during the debate, Trump goes on to say, "That Sloppy Chris Christie was worse. He’s not fit, mentally or physically, to be President plus, he suffers from TDS, or Trump Derangement Syndrome, at levels not seen before. In other words, he is a “sick puppy” . . . He’s dead, but so is Ron."