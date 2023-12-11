"Fox and Friends" co-host Steve Doocy called out Republicans in Congress for failing to provide any evidence for their growing accusations of corruption against President Joe Biden.

During a Monday morning segment regarding crimes Republicans allege were committed by President Joe Biden and his family, the Fox News host argued that the GOP has been unsuccessful in proving any such illegality.

“The Republicans at this point don’t have — they’ve got a lot of ledgers and spreadsheets — but they have not connected the dots. They’ve connected the dots, the Department of Justice did, on Hunter, but they have not shown where Joe Biden, you know, did anything illegally,” Doocy said.

His comments came during a discussion focused on a CNN poll from September which indicated that the majority of Americans believe that the president had a hand in his son's, Hunter Biden, reportedly corrupt business dealings. Hunter was indicted last week and charged with nine federal tax crimes for what prosecutors are calling "a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million" in federal income taxes for the years 2016 through 2019. However, as Mediaite noted, since the poll was published, the GOP-led House Oversight Committee's hearings on the matter have failed to produce substantive evidence of criminal activity that would lead to Joe Biden's impeachment.

Still, co-host Ainsley Eardardt insisted, "Don't you think that if they have this inquiry, which we are all supportive of, and if they find enough evidence, the voters are smart enough" to support an impeachment?

"If they have the stuff," Doocy replied.

“Now, here’s the other breaking news, and that is the Republicans are threatening contempt of Congress if Hunter does not show up for a closed-door deposition,” Doocy continued. “Ultimately, on this show, we’ve been calling for Hunter to go and sit in a chair on Capitol Hill in front of the TV cameras for the last year. Now, Hunter’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, says he will do that, but Comber and Jim Jordan say it’s not negotiable. He’s got to be in private. According to Hunter Biden’s team, they don’t want to do it because of.”

Watch the full clip at Mediate.