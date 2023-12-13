"Orange Is the New Sack": Stephen Colbert mocks Tucker Carlson's new streaming network programming

Following Tucker Carlson's abrupt departure from Fox News earlier this year, the conservative commentator has been making many attempts to revive his career. Back in May, Carlson announced that he will bring a version of his Fox News show on X. Most recently, Carlson said he is planning to launch his very own streaming service. Called Tucker Carlson Network, the service will cost $9 per month — or $72 for an annual subscription.

The latest news seemed to amuse “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, who referred to Carlson as the “former Fox News anchor and Orville Redenbigot.” He slammed Carlson’s streaming service as “an even worse idea” compared to “Tucker on Twitter.” And he poked fun at its $9 a month fee, which Colbert said “seems kind of steep.”

“For zero dollars a month, you can never watch Tucker Carlson again,” Colbert quipped.

Tucker Carlson Network, which promises its subscribers “hours of exclusive content,” will feature interviews with people like Kid Rock, Martin Shkreli, Alex Jones, and RFK Jr. — a group Colbert collectively called “Mount Douchemore.”

Continuing his roast of Carlson, Colbert went out of his way to make a commercial for Carlson’s new network, which the host renamed “Tuckflix.” The best part about Tuckflix, according to Colbert, is that “it has Tucker Carlson in every single show.”

A few notable fake titles include “Skewed Claims” (a parody of “Squid Games”), “Orange Is the New Sack” (which pokes fun at Carlson pushing for testicle tanning to prove one's masculinity) and “Is He Cake?”