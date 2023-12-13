Fox News is no longer the GOP's safe space: Republican boycotts network for criticizing impeachment

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., said he stopped accepting invitations from Fox News to appear on "Fox & Friends" after the conservative network criticized the impeachment proceedings House Republicans are pursuing against President Joe Biden.

In an interview with Newsmax's Eric Bolling Tuesday, Comer singled out "Fox & Friends" host Steve Doocy, insisting that he has been skeptical of the Republican-led committee's investigation into the president for some time.

"He's had that position from the very beginning. I quit going on Fox and Friends because of Doocy," Comer told Bolling. "He's the one guy on Fox that's been very critical of the investigation. I have my theory why, we'll talk about that at the later point. At the end of the day, he's entitled to his opinion, but I don't think the average viewer of Fox News agrees with Doocy one bit."

Doocy on Monday said that House Republicans aiming to call for a formal impeachment inquiry vote against Biden "have not shown where Joe Biden did anything illegally." The Fox host added that they have "a lot of ledgers and spreadsheets but they have not connected the dots" on the president despite doing so on his son, Hunter Biden, who was charged last week with nine federal tax offenses in California.

The House Oversight Committee is seeking to impeach President Biden over alleged business scheming with his son, with House Republicans expected to vote Wednesday on formally authorizing the impeachment inquiry former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced in late September. The White House has consistently denied the president committed any wrongdoing, and the committee's investigation has not yielded any substantive evidence to the contrary.