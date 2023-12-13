"Home Alone," "Love & Basketball," "Fame" and more added to National Film Registry in 2023

The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that 25 major films have been selected to be in its National Film Registry for 2023. Every year, the Librarian of Congress chooses films for their “cultural, historic or aesthetic importance to preserve the nation’s film heritage.” The films must be at least 10 years old.

The oldest title on the list is a 1921 Kodak educational film titled “A Movie Trip Through Filmland” about the production of motion picture film stock and the impact of movies. The latest titles were both released in 2013: “12 Years a Slave” and “20 Feet from Stardom.”

Other notable releases include “Love & Basketball” (2000), “Apollo 13” (1995), “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993), “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” (1991), “Home Alone” (1990), “Lady and the Tramp” (1955) and “Helen Keller: In Her Story” (1954).

There are currently 875 films in the registry. A few of the films are among the two million moving image collection items held in the Library, while others are preserved by the copyright holders or other film archives.

Here's a complete list of the new films added, arranged in chronological order: