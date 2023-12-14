George Santos has now taken to selling gossip on X for $7

After garnering attention on Cameo, the personalized video service on which he claims to be making over $80,000 a day, George Santos has branched off into a new money-making venture, offering up gossip on Congress, the media and celebrities via a subscription sold on X (formerly Twitter) for $7 a month.

In a clip posted to the platform on Wednesday, Santos breaks down what the subscription offers, issuing a warning along with it.

“You're going to go nuts with what's coming your way," the ousted Congressman says, seated in what appears to be his home office. "Hey Congresspeople! Beware! Hell hath no fury like a . . . scorned," he adds, making a cutesy little face where one guesses an expletive would have otherwise been verbalized.

According to Vanity Fair, weeks after he was ousted from his position, Santos was initially pricing his Cameo videos for $75 and then, after selling way more than anyone would have anticipated, jumped the price to $200 and then $500 a video. The outlet points out that he's on track to make more money in just a few days than his annual congressional salary of $174,000. If his new subscription service is anywhere near as successful, one can only guess what he'll get up to next, but reality TV seems like a safe bet.