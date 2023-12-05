George Santos is extending his 15 minutes of infamy

The first move post-congressional scandal is to open up a Cameo account and charge people $200 for personalized messages of you — and that's exactly what George Santos is doing.

But that's not the only buzzy moment happening to the expelled Congressman. Santos is also getting an HBO movie about his life by a "VEEP" and "Succession" producer (although Santos is not technically involved ... yet), ironic comedian Ziwe is possibly landed an interview with him (he's interested, but we've yet to see confirmation), and Sen. John Fetterman has bought one of Santos' Cameos to roast Sen. Bob Menendez.

On Cameo, Santos is calling himself a "Former congressional 'icon'" and has upped his price for personalized videos from $150 to $200. If that's too expensive for Cameo users, they can purchase a direct message from the ex-politician for $10.

In one of Santos' first Cameos on the video service, he said, "They can boot me out of Congress but they can’t take away my good humor or my larger-than-life personality, nor my good faith and the absolute pride I have for everything I’ve done.”

The exiled Santos is not letting the political and social condemnation of being ousted from his seat by both House Democrats and Republicans for being a habitual liar and some would say scammer get in the way of his monetary bag. He is cashing in on this infamy as long as he can. Is a reality show gig far behind?

Everyone from John Oliver to "Saturday Night Live" can't stop talking about Santos. Sadly the fascination with him shows he's not going anywhere any time soon.