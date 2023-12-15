Cher has choice words for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after being snubbed yet again

During a recent appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Cher stunned the host by bringing to her attention the surprising fact that even though she has #1 hits spanning seven decades, she's yet to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Visiting the show to promote her latest single, “DJ Play a Christmas Song,” which landed at the top of Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart, Cher celebrated her success with Clarkson, who praised the fellow singer for being one of the only artists to come to mind who has accomplished what she has, so consistently, over the span of such a lengthy career. Hearing this, Cher pointed out that she's not the only artist who has those bragging rights, but that the other one is a band, The Rolling Stones.

“It took four of them to be one of me,” Cher joked, causing Clarkson to jump to her feet and cheer.

Leaning in to the ridiculousness of being snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame even though she's more than proved her worthiness at this point, she offered them some choice words, should they ever come to their senses, saying, "You know what, I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars . . . I’m never going to change my mind. They can just go you-know-what themselves.”

