Here’s why “Jeopardy!” reportedly decided to fire Mayim Bialik as host

Mayim Bialik has been dropped as “Jeopardy!” host after she and Ken Jennings were named permanent joint hosts of the show back in 2022. On Friday, Bialik announced that Sony had informed her that she would no longer be hosting the syndicated version of the famed game show:

“I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the ‘Jeopardy!’ family,” she said. “For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers. staff and crew of America's Favorite Quiz Show, thank you.”

"Jeopardy!" later released a statement on its official Instagram account, clarifying that Bialik had made the announcement herself.

“We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated ‘Jeopardy!,’ the statement continued. “We are truly grateful for all of Mayim's contributions to ‘Jeopardy!,’ and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials.”

Prior to her official departure, Bialik stepped away from her hosting duties, both on “Jeopardy!” and “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” to stand in solidarity with striking Hollywood writers and actors amid the summer. In the wake of Bialik’s recent announcement, fans have accused “Jeopardy!” of antisemitism. Bialik has publicly spoken out in support of Israel amid the nation’s ongoing conflict with Palestine.