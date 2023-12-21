"Fall from grace": Critics slam Meghan Markle's acting appearance in coffee ad

Meghan Markle may be making an acting comeback.

The former "Suits" actress and duchess was spotted in an Instagram advertisement for the instant coffee brand Clevr Blends. It's her first appearance since the actress stepped away from the onscreen acting life to become a royal after her engagement to Prince Harry.

The ad takes us through the coffee company's operations, and Markle is sneakily planted in each scene featuring parts of the company. Co-founder Hannah Mendoza makes her way around the premises, pointing to each of the company's different teams working to fulfill orders. Each time, we see that Markle is hard at work too. At the end of the video, Markle, who is on the phone holding a few coffee bags, walks past one of the employees, gives them a fist bump, and laughs right into the camera.

The lighthearted cameo, however, received mixed reviews from people in the comments. Some shamed Markle for lowering herself: “That’s utter embarrassment. From royal to soil.” Others deemed it a "fall from grace" or noted, "How the mighty have fallen." But most commenters were delighted and praised Markle as a "multitaskng queen" or as “the most hardworking person ever. Extend my love to her.”

Not only has Markle appeared in the company's ad but she's also an investor.

“I’m proud to invest in Hannah’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness . . . I believe in her and I believe in her company," Markle said in 2020.