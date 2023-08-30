How the canceled legal drama "Suits" was resurrected to become a favorite summer show

The internet is hyper-fixating on one show and one show only right now, and it's the unlikely underdog "Suits." Surprisingly, "Suits" is having a moment right now. No, seriously the humble USA Network legal drama that was canceled in 2019, but also spawned a literal American Duchess aka the ever-gracious Meghan Markle, has been holding steady in the Netflix Top 10 Charts for the last two months since it debuted in June on the streaming platform. Nielsen has even reported that the series has hit over 3 billion viewing minutes so far in one week.
The legal drama focuses on one of New York City's best corporate attorneys Harvey Spector (Gabriel Machet) bringing in a whipsmart, college dropout Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) into the corporate law world. Think of it as Harvey and Mike's Adventures plus their hot girl love interests, receptionist Donna (Sarah Rafferty) and paralegal Rachel (Markle). So why does this seemingly unremarkable 2010s procedural have such an impact now?
Here are a few reasons why "Suits" is drawing in an enthusiastic new and, according to NBC Universal, a younger audience compared to the series' original run:
While "Suits" storylines lean heavily into the illegalities and ethical and moral dilemmas of slimy corporate lawyers, there's a lot, I mean, a lot of shipping. Mike and Harvey's mentor/mentee relationship has a lot of slash shippers (i.e. shippers for same-sex relationships) in a chokehold for their banter and homoerotic undertones. When I was a teen on Tumblr, for years I would see gifs and fanfiction dedicated to the pairing. They're not the only headcanon queer relationship people shipped. Harvey's receptionist and future firm COO, Donna was heavily shipped with Rachel. They had a very similar best friends-to-lovers type of tension. But most importantly, the endgame ships were Donna and Harvey, who had a series-long slow burn arc. Another prominent relationship is Rachel and Mike. They too went through their trials and tribulations – namely Mike lying about being a lawyer and being thrown in jail for it – but they also have a supportive, beautiful relationship that viewers love. And now, new viewers are learning to love shipping these characters all over again.
