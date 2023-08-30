How the canceled legal drama "Suits" was resurrected to become a favorite summer show

The internet is hyper-fixating on one show and one show only right now, and it's the unlikely underdog "Suits." Surprisingly, "Suits" is having a moment right now. No, seriously the humble USA Network legal drama that was canceled in 2019, but also spawned a literal American Duchess aka the ever-gracious Meghan Markle, has been holding steady in the Netflix Top 10 Charts for the last two months since it debuted in June on the streaming platform. Nielsen has even reported that the series has hit over 3 billion viewing minutes so far in one week.

The legal drama focuses on one of New York City's best corporate attorneys Harvey Spector (Gabriel Machet) bringing in a whipsmart, college dropout Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) into the corporate law world. Think of it as Harvey and Mike's Adventures plus their hot girl love interests, receptionist Donna (Sarah Rafferty) and paralegal Rachel (Markle). So why does this seemingly unremarkable 2010s procedural have such an impact now?

Here are a few reasons why "Suits" is drawing in an enthusiastic new and, according to NBC Universal, a younger audience compared to the series' original run:

2 Viral on TikTok Even before Netflix created a rabid "Suits" resurgence, a scene from the pilot episode went viral on TikTok. A ridiculous scene between Harvey interviewing Mike for a job at his law firm despite Mike, lying and not having a law degree became popular on the app. Let me paint a picture for you: Mike, one of two of our protagonists is a grifter and a bike messenger with a perfectly timed and opportune photographic memory. He runs a longstanding scam where he takes the LSAT for people for the right price. Think fake German socialite Anna Delvey or the Tinder Swindler but less chic. When he realizes his grandma's medical bills are piling up, Mike then allows his drug dealer friend to convince him to be a mule. I promise it's as entertaining as it sounds. When Mike shows up at the hotel where the drugs were supposed to be dropped off at, he realizes it is a setup, and police swarm the place. He begins running from the cops like he's a character in "Pulp Fiction." So in television magic form, Mike just suddenly ends up on the same floor where Harvey is doing interviews for new law associates for the firm. He steps into the interview under the name of someone else and frankly tells Harvey he's here on a drug deal with pounds of weed in his briefcase and the police are after him. Harvey's amused by Mike's realness, and Mike tells Harvey he should be hired because he's actually passed the bar before and has a photographic memory, gasp. In another utterly camp scene, Mike tells Harvey to start reading from one of his law books, and when he does, Mike finishes his sentence from memory because he's a super kid genius with a big brain. Because white privilege works in the most mysterious yet obvious ways, Mike gets the job — despite getting kicked out of college for cheating and selling exams and most importantly, not being a lawyer at all.