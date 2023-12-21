Rudy Giuliani peddles shady supplements as judge raises concerns about his finances

As a federal judge ordered Rudy Giuliani to immediately hand over the $148 million he owes to the two Georgia election workers he defamed, the former Trump lawyer peddled unapproved supplements he said could be used as Christmas ornaments and to help him "fight the traitors," The Daily Beast reports. In a 13-page decision Wednesday, Judge Beryl Howell ruled in favor of ex-election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who had requested the court waive the required 30-day wait before seeking enforcement of their judgment, noting that Giuliani may attempt to "conceal his assets" if given more time based on “ample record in this case of Giuliani’s efforts to conceal or hide his assets.”

With his financial woes taking an expedited turn, the former New York City mayor held his live-streamed program, "America's Mayor Live," Wednesday to defend his former boss. “We’re into fascist territory now,” Giuliani declared, referencing his mounting legal troubles and the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to bar Trump from the state's 2024 ballot over his role on Jan. 6. Giuliani punctuated his series of right-wing, pro-Trump rants with promotions for Balance of Nature supplements, of which the Food and Drug Administration has released several warnings over “the company’s claims that its products could be used to diagnose, cure, mitigate, treat, or prevent diseases such as cancer, heart disease, cirrhosis, diabetes, asthma, and COVID-19.”

Giuliani encouraged his viewers to take the supplements every day and suggested they use the empty bottles as Christmas tree decorations, showing one he rigged with a wire hook for hanging. “This one’s going on the tree now," he said. "I’m going to have two on my tree!” He added that the supplements are "wonderful as a stocking stuffer" and that all purchases "help me fight the traitors."