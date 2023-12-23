A new Minnesota law prevents potential employers from asking about past or current pay

Minnesota is implementing a new law in the new year which is aimed at reducing the state’s pay gap between employers of different races and genders. According to Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, compared to their white male counterparts, white women make 81 cents on the dollar, while Asian women make 70 cents, Black women make 61 cents, Indigenous women make 61 cents and Latina women make 55 cents. “That’s unacceptable and that’s real money,” Flanagan said, according to CBS News .

The Preventing Pay Discrimination Act, which will go into effect on Jan. 1, prevents potential employers from asking job applicants about past or current pay during the hiring process. In implementing this law, Minnesota will join 21 other states that have barred questions about pay history; according to 2020 research , in states that have already “ended the pay history question,” pay is up 8% for all women and 13% for Black workers.

"When you're interviewing for a job or negotiating a salary, you should be judged on your skills. Not on how you look, and finally our state law will reflect exactly that," said Flanagan.