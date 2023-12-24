Israel's "heavy cost" in Gaza: 15 soldiers killed this weekend

Military officials in Israel reported Sunday that at least 15 soldiers have died in fierce fighting in Gaza this weekend, with Saturday one of the bloodiest days of the current war. According to a BBC report, 154 Israeli soldiers have been killed during the Gaza invasion so far, and the New York Times reports that more than 300 Israeli troops were killed during the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, along with more than 800 civilians.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement Sunday that the war in Gaza "is exacting a very heavy cost from us," but added, "However, we have no choice but to continue to fight.”

Hamas also issued a statement Sunday describing the Israeli invasion as a "failure" and saying that the Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing, had “defeated [Israel's] soldiers and inflicted them with great losses.”

The Gaza health ministry, which is run by Hamas, reported that 166 Palestinians had been killed Saturday, and that more than 20,000 people — mostly women and children — have been killed in Gaza since the Israeli invasion began. Israeli military officials claimed in a separate statement to Reuters that they have killed roughly 8,000 Palestinian militants since Oct. 7.

According to the BBC, talks hosted by Egypt aimed at achieving another truce in Gaza and further exchanges of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners have not yet reached an agreement. Egyptian officials reportedly "presented a new three-stage plan that would begin with a two-week humanitarian truce" and result in the release of 40 hostages held by Hamas and 120 prisoners held by Israel. The third stage would involve creating an independent entity to oversee humanitarian relief and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.