Kanye West issues Hebrew-written apology to Jewish community following antisemitic outbursts

Kanye West, known by his stage name Ye, has formally issued a Hebrew-written apology to the Jewish community following a series of recent antisemitic outbursts.

The rapper made several antisemitic comments last year, which consequently prompted many major brands — like Adidas and Gap — to cut ties with both Ye and his fashion brand Yeezy. Ye previously accused music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs of being controlled by Jews after Combs condemned Ye for launching his “White Lives Matter” shirts during Paris Fashion Week. Ye also once tweeted that he would be going “death con 3 on Jewish people.” Twitter removed the post the following morning and locked Ye’s account over hateful conduct.

Ye resumed his antisemitic streak earlier this month, saying, “Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye,” during a Las Vegas event for his upcoming album “Vultures.”

In his apology, made Tuesday on Instagram, Ye said he did not intend “to hurt or demean” anyone with his prior rants.

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to offend or disrespect and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” he wrote, adding he was committed “to learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding.”

“Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity,” Ye concluded.

The apology garnered more than 750,000 likes in five hours, per USA Today. “Vultures,” Ye's new album in collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, was slated to drop earlier this month. Its release has been delayed until Jan. 12, according to Billboard.