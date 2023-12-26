“This is like the 8th time”: Two Republicans say they got "swatted" on Christmas

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said Monday that she was targeted in an attempted "swatting," with someone allegedly reporting that a fake crime occurred at her home in an effort to provoke a massive police presence, The Daily Beast reports. “This is like the 8th time,” Greene tweeted. “On Christmas with my family here.” Despite the alleged incident, Greene voiced her appreciation for her local law enforcement and added, “my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ!"

Greene has claimed to have been "swatted" up to six times in recent months, including twice across two days in August of last year. The first of those August calls was confirmed by Rome City Police Department, who said at the time that a false report had been made alleging someone had “been shot five times in a bathtub” at Greene's address.

A second Republican lawmaker also reported he had been "swatted" on Monday, just hours after Greene was. "Our home was swatted this afternoon," Rep. Brandon Williams, R-N.Y., announced in a post to X, formerly Twitter. "Thanks to the Deputies and Troopers who contacted me before arriving. They left with homemade cookies and spiced nuts! Merry Christmas everyone!” In a follow-up tweet, Williams revealed that five police cars had arrived at his home after the fake report and that Capitol and local police were investigating the incident. “The deputies & troopers were polite, professional, & prompt. God bless them,” Williams added.