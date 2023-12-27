Nick Fuentes is bummed that Kanye West apologized for his antisemitic statements

On Tuesday, Kanye West, also known as Ye, issued a Hebrew-written apology for a series of antisemitic statements made over the years, saying that he's now "committed to making amends and promoting unity," and Nick Fuentes has something to say about it.

Weighing in on West's walk-back during an episode of his episodic live stream, "America First," Fuentes called it “a big, tough blackpill for all of us to swallow," referring to the apology as “disappointing, but not really a surprise.”

Admonishing Kanye for apologizing to "the Jews," the white nationalist youth activist and founder of the far-right "groyper" movement called the rapper's statement "a total capitulation" that he never thought he'd see from the man whom he accompanied to a dinner with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago last year.

As Mediaite points out, Fuentes made headlines in recent weeks for calling Jews and other non-Christians to be executed, ranting that “there is an occult element at the high levels of society, and specifically among the Jews,” and that “when we take power, they need to be given the death penalty.”