Danny Masterson transferred to California state prison to serve sentence for rape convictions

Danny Masterson has been sent to a California state prison months after being convicted of raping two women.

Authorities told the Associated Press Wednesday that the 47-year-old “That ’70s Show” actor was admitted to the North Kern State Prison. Masterson is currently “going through the classification and reception process,” a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation representative told People.

Masterson’s mugshot was also released Wednesday. The photo shows him dressed in an orange jumpsuit, with long hair and a beard.

Masterson was previously detained at the Los Angeles County jail after being sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in September. The actor was “deemed a potential flight risk and was remanded into custody following the verdict,” ABC News reported.

In May, Masterson was convicted of raping a 28-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman at his Hollywood Hills residence in 2003. Following his sentencing, Masterson’s wife, actor Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce after nearly 12 years of marriage.

Masterson’s lawyers said they plan to appeal the conviction.