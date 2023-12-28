Donald Trump furiously denies he "bullied" his way into “Home Alone 2” cameo

Donald Trump has newfound beef with Chris Columbus, the director whose 1992 Christmas classic “Home Alone 2” includes a brief cameo of the former president.

Trump specifically took offense to a 2020 Business Insider interview, in which Columbus said he was allowed to shoot in the lobby of The Plaza Hotel (which Trump owned at the time) only if Trump was featured in the film. “The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie,” Trump had told Columbus.

In true Trump fashion, the ex-president launched a Truth Social rant in an attempt to refute Columbus’ claims, saying instead that he was begged to make an appearance in the film. Trump’s scene shows him briefly directing Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister to the hotel lobby.

“30 years ago (how time flies!), Director Chris Columbus, and others, were begging me to make a cameo appearance in Home Alone 2,” Trump wrote. “They rented the Plaza Hotel in New York, which I owned at the time. I was very busy, and didn’t want to do it. They were very nice, but above all, persistent. I agreed, and the rest is history!”

He continued, “That little cameo took off like a rocket, and the movie was a big success, and still is, especially around Christmas time. People call me whenever it is aired.”

Trump claimed Columbus’ narrative was all just a bunch of baloney:

“If they felt bullied, or didn’t want me, why did they put me in, and keep me there, for over 30 years? Because I was, and still am, great for the movie, that’s why! Just another Hollywood guy from the past looking for a quick fix of Trump publicity for himself!”