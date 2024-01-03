Outrage after Harvard president forced out amid "attacks and threats fueled by racial animus"

Prominent civil rights activists are decrying Harvard University President Claudine Gay's resignation, calling the conservative outcry leading up to it an attack on Black leaders, especially women.

Gay, the first Black woman to head the Ivy League institution, resigned Tuesday amid weeks of pressure after she was criticized for her response to antisemitism on campus and plagiarism accusations.

"This will be used by the very worst people to make higher education worse, not better."

Despite the heightened scrutiny, the Harvard governing board as well as hundreds of alumni and faculty rallied behind her and advocated for her retention. Her resignation letter, and a statement from Harvard's board, said she had been “subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus,” according to Politico.

Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton, a supporter of Gay, said her resignation is “an assault on the health, strength and future of diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Conservatives across the country have made efforts to dismantle programs aimed at boosting campus diversity and supporting underrepresented students. The U.S. Supreme Court's 2023 decision to ban race-conscious admissions only added to the push to tank diversity programming.

Sharpton on Tuesday directly called out one of Gay's critics, Bill Ackman, a billionaire hedge fund manager and Harvard alum who had called on her to step down and suggested she was only elevated to the position because of her race. Ackman also penned an open letter to the university criticizing Gay's failure to condemn the deadly October Hamas attacks on Israel in her initial statement and used his platform on X, formerly Twitter, to further critique the former college leader.

“President Gay’s resignation is about more than a person or a single incident,” Sharpton said in a statement. “This is an attack on every Black woman in this country who’s put a crack in the glass ceiling … Most of all, this was the result of Bill Ackman’s relentless campaign against President Gay, not because of her leadership or credentials but because he felt she was a DEI hire.”

Sharpton's organization, the National Action Network, is planning to protest outside of Ackman's New York office on Thursday.

“If he doesn’t think Black Americans belong in the C-Suite, the Ivy League, or any other hallowed halls, we’ll make ourselves at home outside his office,” Sharpton said.

“President Gay resigned because she lost the confidence of the University at large due to her actions and inactions and other failures of leadership,” Ackman posted on X Tuesday, responding to criticism for his role in Gay's resignation. "Gay resigned because it was untenable for her to remain President of Harvard due to her failings of leadership.”

His sentiments toward DEI are also held by conservatives, including GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who is vying for the Republican nomination. Ramaswamy wrote on X Tuesday that “it was a thinly veiled exercise in race & gender when they selected Claudine Gay” to lead Harvard.

“Here’s a radical idea for the future: select leadership based on *merit.* It’s a great approach, actually,” Ramaswamy wrote following Gay's resignation.

Last month, Morehouse College President David Thomas also criticized Ackman for comments on X that claimed Harvard's presidential search committee "would not consider a candidate who did not meet the DEI office’s criteria.”

“Mr. Ackman and others are right to call attention to issues of antisemitism at his alma mater where he attended as a Jewish student,” Thomas said in a LinkedIn post. “To turn the question to the legitimacy of President Gay’s selection because she is a black woman is a dog whistle we have heard before: black and female, equal not qualified. We must call it out.”

Janai Nelson, the president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, also criticized the scrutiny of the college leader leading up to her resignation, writing that the “attacks against Claudine Gay have been unrelenting & the biases unmasked.”

“Her resignation on the heels of Liz Magill’s set dangerous precedent in the academy for political witch hunts,” Nelson wrote on X, referring to the former president of the University of Pennsylvania, who resigned in December following outrage over her performance at a House hearing investigating how college leaders were responding to antisemitism on their campuses. “The project isn’t to thwart hate but to foment it thru vicious takedowns. This protects no one.”

PEN American expressed similar concerns last month about the potential for "undue" influence in higher education after Magill stepped down amid intense backlash from donors, alumni and lawmakers.

“We should not hold university leaders to impossible standards, nor reward combative approaches by campus constituencies that overlook the genuine challenges involved,” said Jonathan Friedman, director of free expression and education at PEN America, in a December statement. “We hope that this development does not serve as an invitation for politicians or donors to try to exert undue control over our higher education institutions.”

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, who spearheaded the charge against Gay, Magill and MIT president Sally Kornbluth over their testimonies at the House hearing, declared Gay's resignation a victory.

"TWO DOWN," Stefanik, N.Y., wrote in a post to X. "Harvard knows that this long-overdue forced resignation of the antisemitic plagiarist president is just the beginning of what will be the greatest scandal of any college or university in history,"

During the December congressional hearing, Stefanik questioned the then-three university leaders on whether "calling for the genocide of Jews" violates their schools' rules prohibiting bullying and harassment.

Gay answered that it "depends on the context" and said, "Antisemitic rhetoric, when it crosses into conduct, it amounts to bullying, harassment, intimidation."

"That is actionable conduct," Gay continued, "and we do take action."

While Republicans and far-right activists erupted over Gay's testimony, critics of the outrage, including the former executive director of Harvard Hillel, have argued that right-wing forces are weaponizing antisemitism in an effort to further their attacks on higher education and provide cover for Israel's "deeply unpopular policies with regard to Palestine," according to Common Dreams.

Far-right activist Christopher Rufo and conservative news outlets further fueled the backlash by reporting and amplifying allegations of plagiarism against Gay.

"On December 12, in a statement backing Gay as president, the Corporation acknowledged findings of improper citation," The Harvard Crimson, the university's student newspaper, reported last week. "The statement also indicated Gay would make corrections to two articles, which she submitted on December 14. One week later, Harvard announced Gay would also submit corrections to her dissertation."

Gay, whose tenure as Harvard's president lasted six months, wrote that she decided to step down "after consultation with members" of the Harvard Corporation.

David Austin Walsh, a historian and postdoctoral associate at the Yale Program for the Study of Antisemitism, wrote in response to Gay's resignation that while he has "no particular love for Claudine Gay... this is a major victory for reactionary donors and the far-right's campaign to dismantle American higher education."

Others echoed that sentiment, arguing that Gay's decision to step down would embolden the right and have reverberating effects on U.S. higher education.

"Claudine Gay didn't do herself any favors," wrote Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Will Bunch, "but I'll say what I said when Penn's Magill resigned: This will be used by the very worst people to make higher education worse, not better. It will be used to cut funding, end diversity, stifle academic freedom."