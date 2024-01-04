“F**king clown”: Republican rips Fox News host who “cheated on his wife and left her with twins”

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, went after Fox News host Jesse Watters after he dinged the lawmaker over his stock trades.

Watters on Tuesday cited a report showing lawmakers outperforming the stock market in the last year.

The host noted that Crenshaw beat the stock market by 13 points while listing other lawmakers who performed even better.

“A lot of them investing in companies they had inside information on,” Watters said. “Ladies and gentlemen, this is what corruption looks like. And that is why Congress still hasn’t passed a ban on insider stock trade.”

The segment did not sit well with the Texas Republican.

“Hey you fu**ing hack, if you’re gonna accuse me of literal corruption, get your facts straight and man up and accuse me to my face,” Crenshaw wrote on Instagram, according to The Daily Beast. “You’re a fu**ing clown, desperate for clickbait.”

Crenshaw claimed he had only invested $10,000 in stocks and did not make any trades in over a year. He also said that he never had more than $20,000 invested since coming to Congress.

“Fox knows this but they’re desperate for fake controversy to get clicks,” Crenshaw wrote. “Watters is a tool, making millions to push conspiracies on tv, and bash veterans like me who are barely a fraction of his net worth. Wake up America. The political entertainment industry is almost always lying to you.”

Crenshaw called Watters a “dirt bag millionaire at Fox” who was accusing him for a crime with no evidence and said the host “grew up with a silver spoon” because his family is made up of “well connected journalists and politicians.”

Watters has “fooled” his fans into “believing he’s some genuine blue collar conservative,” Crenshaw wrote. “Yeah, he’s such a ‘conservative’ he cheated on his wife and then left her with twins while he went off with another Fox producer,” he added, referring to Watters’ previously reported affair.

After his tirade at Watters, Crenshaw wrote that Fox “canceled an interview we had pre-scheduled tonight.”

“Guess I hurt their feelings by calling out their bulls**t,” he added.

A Fox News source told The Daily Beast that Crenshaw was not scheduled to appear on the network but he was previously booked to appear on a Fox Business show and the cancellation was unrelated to the outburst.