"I have nothing to hide": Alan Dershowitz comes to his own defense regarding Epstein documents

Over the past two days, the release of hundreds of pages of sealed documents in the now-settled litigation between Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell have prompted certain figures named within to ready statements in their own defense, but Alan Dershowitz, the former lawyer for the now-deceased Epstein — mentioned in the files as having sex with a minor girl, named in court documents as Jane Doe 3, on several occasions — says he "has nothing to hide."

In an interview with Newsmax, Dershowitz says, "I'm the only person who was ever accused who wants all the information out for good reason." In the interview, he states that since the day he met Epstein until the day he died, he's only had sex with one woman, his "wonderful wife."

"Other people did have relationships, and they have things to hide," Dershowitz furthers. "I volunteered to be deposed about everything. And I was deposed, and I told the truth."

On Wednesday, after the first batch of Epstein documents were released, Dershowitz dropped a 31-minute video speaking in his own defense on the matter, titled "The Epstein list and guilty by association." In that video, he says, “Of course I’m on that list, I was his lawyer. I flew on his plane . . . I had an innocent relationship with a man who I didn’t know, nobody suspected, had done anything wrong."

Watch here: