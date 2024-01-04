Martin Sheen disputes rumor that he supports Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Back in December, there was quite a bit of buzz surrounding an upcoming fundraiser event doubling as a 70th birthday party for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., with Daily Mail and other outlets reporting that celebs such as Martin Sheen, Mike Tyson and Dionne Warwick would be in attendance. This week, Sheen has enlisted the help of his peers — namely "West Wing" co-star Bradley Whitford — to help him spread the word that he is strictly pro-Biden and does not support JFK Jr. as a potential candidate in 2024.

“I wholeheartedly support President Joe Biden and the democratic ticket in 2024,” Sheen said, according to Whitford. In a statement on his friend's behalf, written to his more than 475,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter), Whitford added, “The story is incorrect. Martin asked us to post this on his behalf."

Warwick has also issued a statement of her own, in her signature style, shooting down the rumor of her attendance at the gathering.

“I don’t know anything about this event. I did not agree to it and I certainly won’t be there,” Warwick wrote on X.