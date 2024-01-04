My neighbor's crab pie tastes like an "upscale Southern quiche" — and it's absolutely perfect

Bibi Hutchings, a lifelong Southerner, lives along a quiet coastal Alabama bay with her cat, Zulu, and husband, Tom. She writes about the magical way food evokes memories, instantly bringing you back to the people, places and experiences of your life. Her stories take you all around the South and are accompanied with tried-and-true recipes that are destined to become a part of your memory-making as you share them with your friends and family.

I've shared quite a few crab dishes over the years, most from my husband’s side of the family, but this crab pie is from my neighbor, Dawn, who will emphatically tell you she can't cook.

For years and years, I believed her, but not anymore.

This is her original recipe, and one you'll want to print it out and save it because these pies are undeniably, addictively delicious and absolutely, without question, the easiest thing in the world to make.

Her recipe yields two pies from one pound of crab, which is a bargain in my book, and you don't even have to use the highest grade of crabmeat for these to be wonderful. My foodie friend, who currently lives in Portland, Ore., describes them as a rich version of an upscale Southern quiche, and since getting the recipe, she has made them on repeat over the holidays at the request of her family.

These pies freeze exceptionally well, so you can make them ahead of time for easy (or last-minute) entertaining. For variation, you can switch up the types of cheeses specified in the recipe, and if appetizers are what you need, reduce the cook time and use mini-muffins pans to turn out perfectly bite-sized hors d’oeuvres.

We call Dawn "the mayor" of our little bayside community because she knows everyone and takes care of everything. She's kind and thoughtful, outgoing and gregarious, and we all depend on her. My husband loves to tease her; in fact, he wanted me to call this recipe "The Gadfly’s Crab Pies," which I must say, does have a nice ring to it.

On any given day, you can spot Dawn on her bike, sometimes not even pedaling, but being pulled by her neighbor’s big dog that she is "walking." She could be on her way to disarm another neighbor’s security system that has errantly been triggered or heading over to my house, if I'm out-of-town, to feed the feral cat for whom I'm hopelessly attached.

There's no telling where she’s off to, honestly, because she does so much for so many. It's in her genes to love and give back to this place: Her grandparents, mother and aunts sure did, and in doing so, they instilled in her the value of nurturing the things you hold dear. Like my husband, her earliest memories were made picnicking and exploring along this shared shoreline of theirs, so also like him, the roots of this place run soul deep.

I joke that we live in a blue-zone, at least for women, because we have so many healthy, active, vibrant female octo- and nonagenarians. I don't claim the same for our men, but our ladies thrive. I believe it's because of Dawn, and a few others like her, who include these wise and wonderful senior gals in everything from sunset-watching and porch-sitting cocktail hours to after-church lunch excursions and impromptu gatherings for "Wheel of Fortune." She even takes a group out dancing most every week. My theory is Dawn “can’t cook” because she doesn't have time to cook, and for that we are all grateful.

This recipe came into being a few summers ago when Dawn had a string of out-of-town friends lined up for visits. She had to feed them since she was hosting them, and since she “doesn’t cook,” she became reliant on the in-house made crab pies from our local seafood shop, which aren't cheap. After a while, she decided she would try her hand at making her own, so with the bones of a recipe that looked like it would produce the blandest crab pie ever, she tweaked and experimented until she came up with this one.

It's no exaggeration to say that she perfected the crab pie — and made two for the price of one at that. There's also widespread, unanimous agreement among all who have tried these that they're simply the best ones going.

Dawn's Crab Pie

Yields 2 pies Prep Time 15 minutes Cook Time 40 to 50 minutes

Ingredients 2 deep dish 9” pie shells

4 large or 5 small eggs

2 tablespoons flour

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup milk, cream or half-and-half

3 teaspoons Old Bay Seasoning

4 tablespoons onion, very finely chopped

4 tablespoons red or yellow bell peppers, finely chopped

2 cups freshly grated Swiss cheese (or white cheese of choice)

2 cups freshly grated cheddar cheese

1 pound fresh crabmeat, thoroughly picked for bits of shell and cartilage Directions Using a fork, poke holes in the bottom and sides of the pie shells to prevent bubbling, then pre-bake 3 to 5 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit and set aside to cool. Combine the eggs, flour, mayo and milk; then add the Old Bay, onion, peppers and cheeses. Fold in the carefully picked crabmeat. Pour into the pie shells and sprinkle with a little more Old Bay. Bake for 40 to 50 minutes, or until knife comes out clean.