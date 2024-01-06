Cher's request for conservatorship of son Elijah Blue Allman denied by judge

On Friday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Jessica A. Uzcategui denied Cher's filing for temporary conservatorship of her son Elijah Blue Allman, stating that the singer's attorneys had not given Allman and his lawyers the necessary documents to give them sufficient time to make their case, according to NBC News.

Per previous Salon coverage, Cher's initial petition — put into motion in late December — stated that Allman would be entitled to regular payments from his trust fund but “given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues,” she is “concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk."

Allman currently receives money from a trust left by his late father, musician Gregg Allman, and with a payment from that trust pending, Cher’s attorney Gabrielle Vidal argued on Friday that the conservatorship is “a life-and-death proposition," but the judge was not persuaded.

In a court filing before the hearing, Allman spoke on his own behalf in regards to his mom's request, saying, “While I understand that my mother, the proposed conservator, believes she is looking out for my best interests and I appreciate her love and support, I do not need her unsolicited help or support at this time."

Another hearing has been scheduled for January 29.