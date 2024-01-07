New details revealed about Trump's disinterest in helping to stop the Jan. 6 riot

Three years after the Jan. 6 riot, new information is still being discovered about Donald Trump's state of mind on the day in question, primarily trickling in from sources who were in close proximity to the former president as his supporters stormed the Capitol building.

The results of a probe conducted by Special counsel Jack Smith's team contains intel from Trump's former deputy chief of staff, Dan Scavino — who is now a paid senior adviser to Trump's reelection campaign — whom sources state told Smith's investigators that "as the violence began to escalate that day, Trump 'was just not interested' in doing more to stop it, according to first reporting by ABC News.

The outlet's coverage of the probe additionally highlights that "Sources also said former Trump aide Nick Luna told federal investigators that when Trump was informed that then-Vice President Mike Pence had to be rushed to a secure location, Trump responded, 'So what?' — which sources said Luna saw as an unexpected willingness by Trump to let potential harm come to a longtime loyalist."