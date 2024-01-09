When it comes to the “Real Housewives” universe, I believe that viewers are drawn to the franchise for different reasons: To ogle the often ridiculous levels of luxury, to revel in a little interpersonal conflict, to connect with the ladies on deeper issues, or to simply relax and watch some “Bravolebrities” traipse through their real lives in ways that aren’t unlike soap opera heroes and villains.

Me? I like all that, but as someone pretty deeply enmeshed in the food realm, I also love one of the series’ more seemingly superfluous conventions: Seeing exactly each of the Housewives orders at the seemingly never-ending cavalcade of restaurants and bars featured on the series.

Though, as many a Reddit thread demonstrates, my delight in those moments isn’t necessarily shared by other viewers. “I always feel like every scene of housewives ordering food and drinks is strangely awkward. It never fails. Never seems organic and normal,” one fan of the show wrote on the platform, while others seem to think these scenes are unnecessary and should instead be cut, lending that 20 second clip to extending another scene altogether.

However, according to Brian Moylan , the author of “ The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives ,” the ordering scenes are interwoven into the DNA of the series — and it’s something that has real-world effects beyond the small screen.

“It’s been a part of the Housewives universe since day one,” Moylan said. “Andy Cohen supposedly loves having everyone order and the network used to make sure that the crews got it. I think they think it adds reality to the scene, like they're actually at the restaurant ordering.”

In reality, Moylan said, it’s not always as straight-forward as the Housewives walking into a restaurant and consulting the menu.

"So, when the ladies go out to a restaurant, either in duos or a big group, production is picking up the tab,” he explained. “Sometimes restaurants will give them a discount or free desserts or something like that, but production is paying . . . They also send crews in early to set up lights and cameras so that when the ladies arrive they're all set to go production-wise."

Food is a common theme in the “Housewives” realm at large. Restaurant scenes are often an anchor for some of the series’ more bombastic or substantial scenes, from the Salt Lake City franchise’s recent Bermuda Triangle dinner — an episode which has garnered high praise as one of the best in years, even from Jennifer Lawrence — to the infamous table-flipping courtesy of Teresa Guidice in the inaugural New Jersey season (which I can state, with pride, occurred at an establishment practically down the street from where I live).

Of course, some foods and gustatory proclivities are more so used for humor or character-building; I think of Lisa Barlow’s well-documented fast-food proclivities or Dorit Kemsley’s ludicrously long drink order (“a Belvedere and soda with three lemons, juiced and 'carcass out,' served in a short glass, please”) which has become something of a running joke on the series. Some other examples are Melissa Gorga's sprinkle cookies, Luann's Eggs a la Francaise, Karen Huger's aversion of all things chicken —Moylan points out how she calls it a "dirty bird" — or Carole Radziwill's peculiar, particular order for eggs.

This is actually a welcome departure from some of the mainstays on the series: branzino, sea bass, burrata, rosé, Casamigos tequila and beef of all cuts (most often filet).

Moylan said there are definitely favorite orders from the cast.

"Part of the art of being a Housewife, for better or for worse, is being skinny,” Moylan said. “So lots of salads, lots of fish, lots of steamed vegetables, lots of dressing on the side. But more than anything, I think we're used to all of their cocktail orders, which tend not to change no matter where they are.”

Since the “Real Housewives” universe has expanded so much — as NPR reported in 2023, there are now 50 total programs from the franchise, including former shows, international installations and spinoffs — it has also left a real-world imprint on the restaurants featured in the series.

“When doing research for my book, the restaurants where the women film said they often get people coming in just because they've seen it on the show,” Moyland said. “The more iconic a dinner in an establishment is (i.e., the more drama) the more likely fans will come visit.”

This can also be seen at establishments like (always funny and ironically named) The Quiet Woman, which is featured very often on the Orange County franchise, NJ's Rails Steakhouse and SLC's Valter's Osteria, or Housewives-owned establishments like Kandi Burruss' many restaurants in Atlanta.

There are also numerous articles across the interwebs, however, that pinpoint restaurants that the ladies have attended , as well as food diaries and other insights into the various, quirky connections between Housewives and food and even Instagram accounts that track the ladies' habits.

For Moylan? He's still not especially enamored of restaurant scenes, saying that "It's not my favorite Housewives convention, but I'm so used to it at this point I don't think I even notice."

“Housewives” truly contains multitudes, if you will, but I maintain that the restaurant scenes are an important component of this now very well-oiled machine. In a way, the ladies are a different brand of 'influencer' when it comes to some of these scenes, sometimes unconsciously reminding or advising you to order a certain item the next time you eat out. For instance, my mom is not a big drinker, but once she saw Emily Simpson of the OC franchise order a glass of Prosecco when out for dinner with her husband, something clicked — and now that's my mom's go-to drink order whenever she's out to eat.

So don't knock those 30 seconds of footage that show what the ladies order; it just might influence your next night out.