Meghan McCain uses Kamala Harris as an example of why women maybe don't make good VPs

During a recent episode of her podcast, "Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat," the former co-host of "The View" went in hard on Vice President Kamala Harris, using her as an example of why, in her opinion, a woman is perhaps not the best choice to be second in command.

Referring to Harris as "really unserious" and describing her as sounding like "a 19-year-old stoner in college who's high at 3 a.m." in her 2022 speech about the passage of time, McCain continued her rant against the VP saying, "If anything, Vice President Harris has proven to me that maybe a woman can't be Vice President. I actually think she's setting feminism back 10 years."

Questioning why certain demographics may feel similarly, she furthered, "Why is it that Black voters and people like me have such a strong adverse reaction to her? I have a very strong adverse reaction to her. It's not because of sexism. There are so many female politicians I love and respect that I'd be happy with being President."

As many are calling out on social media in the wake of these comments, McCain was singing a different tune not too long ago. During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" four years ago, she spoke favorably of Harris, saying she was blown away by her intellect when she visited "The View."

Watch a clip from that appearance here: