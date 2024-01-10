“Succession” dominates SAG TV nominations, while "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" duke it out for film

The nominations for the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards have officially been revealed.

The complete list of nominees was announced on Instagram by Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani. The 30th annual ceremony will stream live globally on Netflix on Saturday, Feb. 24 as part of their new multi-year partnership.

Leading this year's nominations is “Succession,” which earned five total nods, besting all other nominees in both television and film. HBO’s hit comedy-drama series earned nominations in the categories of best actor in a drama series (Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen), actress in a drama series (Sarah Snook) and performance by an ensemble in a drama series. Trailing behind are “Ted Lasso” and “The Bear,” which each earned four nods.

As for film, Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” each earned four nods, including nods in the SAG Awards‘ top category of best cast. Both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” secured nominations in the outstanding performance by a cast category. “Barbie” was also nominated in the categories of best stunt performance, best actress (Margot Robbie) and supporting actor (Ryan Gosling). “Oppenheimer” also earned nominations in the categories of best actor (Cillian Murphy), supporting actor (Robert Downey, Jr.) and supporting actress (Emily Blunt).

Following closely behind are Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Cord Jefferson’s “American Fiction,” which each earned three nods.