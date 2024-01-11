"Could blow up Fani Willis": Trump hunts for "dirt" on Fulton DA after "improper relationship" claim

Close allies of Donald Trump, his attorneys and the former president himself are digging into unverified allegations of Fulton County, Ga. District Attorney Fani Willis partaking in an "improper relationship" with a special prosecutor on her team to wield them against the election interference case she brought against Trump. Though it is unclear if any truth lies in the claims, Trump and his circle are discussing ideas for ways they could find more salacious information on Willis' "sex life and… her money," among other matters, with the goal of using it to tank her criminal case against the former president, an attorney close to him told Rolling Stone. “Donald Trump wants more dirt on her,” a lawyer close to Trump told the outlet. “And it doesn’t hurt that this really could blow up Fani Willis, if the allegations are true.”

Two sources with knowledge of the internal conversations told the outlet that Trump's attorneys have floated hopping onto the co-defendant's motion. Some legal and political advisors to the former president have also considered devoting a team to further investigate Willis' alleged impropriety and dig up other potential conflicts or secrets, they added. House Republicans are similarly mulling over whether to broaden their investigation into the Georgia D.A/ to include the alleged relationship as well as other matters connected to the special prosecutor, another source familiar with the situation told Rolling Stone. Willis hasn't yet responded to any of the allegations against her.

The effort comes after Trump co-defendant Michael Roman's lawyer accused Willis in a court filing Monday of hiring an alleged romantic partner — Nathan Wade — to serve as her office's special prosecutor and illegally reaping financial benefit; Wade's work on the case since January 2022 has earned him $654,000. The attorney argued that Willis and Wade should be removed from the case, citing “sources close to both the special prosecutor and the district attorney.” Willis was also subpoenaed on Monday to testify in Wade's divorce case, which remains under seal.