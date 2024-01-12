Oregon Supreme Court not kicking Trump off ballot just yet

In a brief order published on Friday, the Oregon Supreme Court’s chief justice, Meagan Flynn declared that Donald Trump can remain on the state’s 2024 primary election ballot, but that the U.S. Supreme Court “may resolve one or more contentions” made by the challengers in Oregon, per reporting from The New York Times.

This comes after a string of states have fought to disqualify Trump from their individual ballots, citing he's ineligible to serve under the 14th Amendment, which disqualifies officials who have engaged in insurrection after swearing by oath to support the Constitution. A group of voters with the nonprofit Free Speech For People lead the charge in the filing of Oregon's lawsuit to boot Trump in this most recent instance.

“Because a decision by the United States Supreme Court regarding the Fourteenth Amendment issue may resolve one or more contentions that relators make in the Oregon proceeding, the Oregon Supreme Court denied their petition for mandamus, by order, but without prejudice to their ability to file a new petition seeking resolution of any issue that may remain following a decision by the United States Supreme Court,” the court said in a release.