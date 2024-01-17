FBI probes ex-Abercrombie & Fitch boss Mike Jeffries following sex abuse and trafficking claims

The FBI has launched an investigation into Mike Jeffries after the disgraced ex-CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch was accused of sexual exploitation and abuse, the BBC reported. Federal agents are currently interviewing and issuing subpoenas to potential witnesses. Several sources confirmed that the investigation is being led by agents specializing in sex crimes and federal prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York.

The recent probe comes after the BBC published an extensive report last October that accused Jeffries along with his partner Matthew Smith of operating a sex-trafficking ring between 2009 and 2015. The BBC spoke to a dozen men who said they were recruited for possible modeling gigs, only to be exploited for sex at events that Jeffries and Smith hosted in their New York residences and hotels worldwide.

Documents obtained by the BBC — including flight tickets and event itineraries — revealed that so-called "recruiters” and a middleman named James (Jim) Jacobson were also involved. The men alleged that Jacobson, who was hired by Jeffries, sexually "auditioned" them by requesting or offering to perform oral sex on them, before the men were introduced to Jeffries and Smith. Half of the men said they had been misled about the recruitment process or told sex wasn't involved. The other half said they knew that sex would be involved, but were unsure what was actually expected of them. All the men involved were paid, the BBC reported.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced Jeffries’ retirement from his position in 2014. He's repeatedly declined to comment on the allegations via statements through his lawyer.

Abercrombie & Fitch said they were “appalled and disgusted by the behavior described in the allegations” in a statement to CNN. In the wake of the BBC report, the retailer announced that they’ve engaged an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation into Jeffries.