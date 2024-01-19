A Santa Fe grand jury on Friday charged Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the film set of the Western film "Rust," the AP reported.

Last January, Baldwin and the movie’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, were both charged with involuntary manslaughter; however, those charges were dismissed in April when special prosecutors said they were told the gun may have been modified ahead of the shooting and malfunctioned. But in August, a forensic report found that Baldwin's Colt .45 revolver would only fire if the trigger was pulled, leading new special prosecutors Kari T. Morrissey and Jason J. Lewis to seek an indictment against the actor.

As the New York Times noted, an involuntary manslaughter conviction in New Mexico, where the shooting occurred, could result in up to 18 months in prison. Baldwin has stated in interviews that he did not pull the trigger and is not responsible for Hutchins' killing. “We look forward to our day in court,” Mr. Baldwin’s attorneys said in a statement on Friday, per the NYT.