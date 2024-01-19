In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Kelly Osbourne addressed controversial comments she made as a guest on "The View" in 2015, calling it the "worst thing" she had ever done. During a discussion with hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Rosie Perez over then-presidential candidate Donald Trump's immigration policy, Osbourne said at the time, "If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilet, Donald Trump?" The comment immediately elicited gasps, with Perez saying, "Oh that's not –" while Osbourne quickly realized the problematic nature of what she had said. While the TV personality and singer ultimately apologized for her "poor choice of words," she refused to do so "for being racist as I am NOT." She added, "[it] is my hope that this situation will open up a conversation about immigration and the Latin community as a whole."

The clip, which has since gone viral, recently resurfaced on TikTok as a sort of meme trend in which users lean into stereotypes of certain groups. Osbourne told Rolling Stone that she "died" when she saw that the video was once again making rounds on social media. "It hurt a lot of people, and that to me, by far makes it the worst thing I've ever done," Osbourne said. She continued by noting that she feels "very strongly that Latin American culture is the backbone of America," adding that she hates the video "so much because I look at it and I'm like, 'You think you know everything and you know nothing. Nobody wants to hear [your] opinion on this.'"