"Totally misleading": Key Hunter Biden witness accuses James Comer of misrepresenting his testimony

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., distorted testimony by Hunter Biden's friend, Kevin Morris, a wealthy entertainment lawyer who sat for an hours-long deposition, Morris' attorney claimed in a letter to the committee obtained by HuffPost.

Legislators spoke with Morris extensively Thursday as part of the Republican impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, according to the outlet. Morris has loaned millions to the younger Biden, and that financial support "raises ethical and campaign finance concerns for President Joe Biden," Comer argued in a statement adjoining the interview summary.

Comer characterized the loans as part of a plot “to insulate then-presidential candidate Joe Biden from political liability.”

Morris' lawyer rejected that representation.

“Not two hours after we left Mr. Morris’ transcribed interview, you issued a press statement with cherry‐picked, out of context and totally misleading descriptions of what Mr. Morris said,” Bryan Sullivan wrote. Sullivan further demanded Comer release a complete transcript of the interview and explained Morris sought to protect his friend, whom he met in 2019 as Biden was recovering from an addiction and starting an artistic career.

A spokesperson for the Oversight Committee told HuffPost that the transcript would support Comer's description of the testimony, announcing the committee's intent "to release the transcript soon.”

Comer, in his Thursday statement, questioned whether Morris expected to have the $5 million loan he reported repaid. But Sullivan said Morris "repeatedly testified" that the loans are legitimate with "proper loan terms such as interest and a term" and have been reviewed by each party's lawyers. Morris expects repayment, Sullivan added. Morris has not been accused of wrongdoing in the investigation. Hunter Biden is scheduled to sit for a deposition in the probe at the end of February.