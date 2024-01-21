Ron DeSantis pulls the plug on his 2024 campaign, giving endorsement to Donald Trump

In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday afternoon, Florida governor and now former Republican presidential candidate, Ron DeSantis, announced that he's calling it quits on his 2024 campaign, saying that no one fought harder on the trail than he and his wife, and that they "left it all out on the field," but don't see a clear path to victory.

"This is America's time for choosing," he says in the wind-up to his announcement. "We can choose to allow border invasion, or we can choose to stop it. We can choose reckless borrowing and spending, or we can choose to limit government and lower inflation."

Highlighting what he wanted to focus on before delivering the news that he's walking away from it, DeSantis hammers down, saying, "The DC elites who facilitated this mess do not care about you, and they do not work for you. They work for themselves."

Crediting himself with having a record of "leading with conviction, championing an agenda marked by bold colors" and delivering on his promises, he admits to not seeing a path forward in this race.

"I'm proud to have delivered on 100% of my promises, and I will not stop now," he says, giving it up to Donald Trump as being "superior to Joe Biden," officially giving him his endorsement.

Watch here: