Trump rants that anyone who contributes to Nikki Haley will be barred from MAGA camp

On Tuesday, Nikki Haley fired back at Donald Trump after he spent a good portion of his New Hampshire primary victory speech griping about her campaign persistence. With Trump winning 54 percent of the vote and Haley coming in short with 43 percent, she reminded him that the race is not over, saying, "New Hampshire is first in the nation. It is not the last in the nation.”

The following day, in the written equivalent of pulling up the ladder from the treehouse, Trump is taking this back and forth one step further by threatening to banish anyone who lends support to Haley from the MAGA camp. Which is a sure sign that she's getting closer to him than he seems to have anticipated.

"Nikki 'Birdbrain' Haley is very bad for the Republican Party and, indeed, our Country," he writes in a post to Truth Social. "Her False Statements, Derogatory Comments, and Humiliating Public Loss, is demeaning to True American Patriots. Her anger should be aimed at her Third Rate Political Consultants and, more importantly, Crooked Joe Biden and those that are destroying our Country - NOT THE PEOPLE WHO WILL SAVE IT. I knew Nikki well, she was average at best, is not the one to take on World Leaders, and she never did. That was up to me, and that is why they respected the United States. When I ran for Office and won, I noticed that the losing Candidate’s 'Donors' would immediately come to me, and want to 'help out.' This is standard in Politics, but no longer with me. Anybody that makes a 'Contribution' to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp. We don’t want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!"