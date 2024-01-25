Here are the 9 fan-favorite Trader Joe’s products that customers are currently raving about

Trader Joe’s is back with their annual Trader Joe's Customer Choice Awards, which reveals the hottest store products that customers can’t get enough of. It’s no secret that TJ’s is beloved for many of their offerings. Several returning champions won their rightful accolades at this year’s awards alongside a few new mentions that entered the winners’ circle for the very first time.

Last year, TJ’s removed five longstanding contenders that won several times in multiple categories over the last 13 years. The specific products — which include Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken, Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Trader Joe's Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets, Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar and Trader Joe's Soy Chorizo — were all celebrated in its Product Hall of Fame.

Here's the complete list of all the products that took home the top prizes in TJ’s 15th Annual Customer Choice Awards:

01 Top Overall: Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips TJ’s “ire-zest-tible” snack secured the top award for the second year in a row, this time besting the brand’s Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings, Kimbap, Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings and Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese. The cult-favorite chips have been likened to Takis, the crunchy rolled corn tortilla chips that come in an array of bold flavors like Fuego, Intense Nacho, Dragon Sweet Chili and plenty more. TJ’s rendition can be enjoyed on its own or alongside guacamole or roasted garlic hummus for an added kick of flavor. In addition to winning the top overall award, TJ’s Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips won the #1 Snack category for the second year in a row. Runners-up included the Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers, World's Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs, Crunchy Curls and Patio Potato Chips, a limited TJ’s item.

02 Top Beverage: Apple Cider Fans clearly can't get enough of TJ’s apple beverages. Last year, the top beverage was TJ’s Sparkling Honeycrisp Apple Juice Beverage, which is made from 100% Honeycrisp apple juice, water, and plenty of carbonation. This year, the top-ranked beverage is cider. That includes TJ’s seasonal Apple Cider along with its Organic Raw Apple Cider Vinegar and Organic Sparkling Cider Vinegar Beverages, just to name a few. Other top contenders were TJ’s French Market Sparkling Lemonade, seasonal Triple Ginger Brew, 100% Tangerine Juice and Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Flavored Oat Creamer.

03 Top Cheese: Goat Cheese As a longtime goat cheese lover who believes any cheese made from goat's milk is superior, all I have to say is this award is incredibly well-deserved. TJ’s Chevre Goat Cheese has “a uniquely earthy, tangy taste,” the brand described, that sets it apart from its cow’s milk counterparts. It also comes with a lower lactose content, making it the perfect cheese for those who typically have a tough time with dairy. Chevre Goat Cheese stole the spotlight from last year’s winner, TJ’s Cheddar with Caramelized Onions. Coming in second place was TJ’s Syrah Soaked Toscano Cheese Spread & Dip, a limited offering. TJ’s Burrata came in third place, while Toscano Cheese with Black Pepper came in fourth and English Farmhouse Cheddar with Caramelized Onions came in fifth.

04 Top Produce: Bananas TJ’s customers literally went bananas for bananas, considering that the popular produce item won the same award for the fifth time! Organic bananas are still available for 25 cents each while conventional bananas are available for 19 cents each — a price that TJ’s has maintained for decades. Alongside the bananas, other customer-favorite produce items were Teeny Tiny Avocados, Honeycrisp Apples, Persian Cucumbers and the Lemony Arugula Basil Complete Salad Kit.

05 Top Appetizer: Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip You truly can’t go wrong with Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip, which is the perfect party snack, game day snack and, honestly, year-round snack. The dip pairs exceptionally well with tortilla chips and salsa, but it can also be enjoyed with baguette slices and apples — the perfect dinner party show-stopper. Per TJ’s recommendation, the dip can be used as a spread on a burger, paired with shredded cheese for an elevated quesadilla or transformed into a sauce on steamed broccoli or cauliflower. Simply put, TJ’s Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip is versatile. Runners-up in the category included TJ’s Mac and Cheese Bites, Parmesan Pastry Pups, Greek Spanakopita and Vegetable Bird's Nests with Soy Dipping Sauce.

06 Top Breakfast & Brunch: Hashbrowns It’s simple, it’s tasty and it gets the job done when it comes to satisfying your breakfast cravings. TJ’s Hashbrowns are made from potatoes grown in Idaho and come fully cooked. Simply heat them in a skillet or bake them in the oven before eating! Other top choices were TJ’s Chocolate Croissants, Almond Croissants, Double Chocolate Croissants (a limited item) and Chicken Sausage Breakfast Patties.

07 Top Lunch & Dinner: Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice A first time winner, TJ’s Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice is a quick dinner option for those days when you’re low on both time and motivation. The dish is basically chunks of chicken smothered in a mouth-watering curry that’s made from crushed tomatoes, cream, onions, garlic, ginger and butter. It’s paired alongside fragrant Basmati rice, which makes for a hearty and satisfying meal. In second place was TJ’s Chicken Tikka Masala followed by Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings. TJ’s Vegetable Fried Rice came in fourth while Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings came in fifth.

08 Top Bath, Body & Home: Brazil Nut Body Butter The limited item was a hit on social media where fans touted it as a solid dupe for other high-end body butter brands. TJ’s Brazil Nut Body Butter contains an array of impressive ingredients, including coconut oil, shea butter, açai extract, guarana extract and Brazil nut seed oil. The body butter itself smells like salted caramel and pistachio with notes of coconut and vanilla. Unfortunately, TJ’s lauded body butter seems to be available only during the summer months. That being said, be sure to keep an eye out for them soon — maybe you’ll be one of the lucky few who will manage to get their hands on the product. Other top contenders in the category included TJ’s Daily Facial Sunscreen SPF 40, Coconut Body Butter, Lavender Spray Hand Sanitizer and seasonal Eight Dripless Candles.