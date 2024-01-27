Fani Willis faces possible impeachment over allegations of misconduct

On Friday, Georgia state representative Charlice Byrd (R-Woodstock) introduced a resolution to impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over ongoing allegations of misconduct and the added accusal of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

In a press release reported on by Newsmax, Byrd states the belief that Willis used her official position for political gain, continuing to question whether there was a conflict of interest when she hired Nathan Wade, one of the lead prosecutors in Donald Trump's Georgia election interference case, with whom she's rumored to have been in a romantic relationship with.

"Fani Willis has a laundry list of potential conflicts that make her unworthy and unfit to be the District Attorney in Fulton County," Byrd writes. "Someone elected to that office is expected to uphold the law and not weaponize their office for political gain. Since Day One when she was elected, Fani Willis has embarrassed the criminal justice system in Fulton County and our state."

The Georgia Senate engaged in a vote on the matter at the start of the weekend, approving the formation of a committee to investigate any potential wrongdoing on Willis' part.