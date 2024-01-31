Danny Masterson transferred to Charles Manson's former prison for 30-year sentence

Danny Masterson, the former star of "That '70s Show," has been transferred to the same maximum-security prison in California that housed Charles Manson from 1989 until his death in 2017 — years short of the length of time the convicted rapist is expected to be held there himself.

Corcoran State Prison, which opened just one year before it brought in Manson, has an approximate population of 3,445 inmates, many of whom are serial rapists and murderers. In past years, the facility has also been home to Rodney Alcala — the "dating game killer," and Sirhan Sirhan — convicted assassin of United States Senator Robert F. Kennedy.

According to California state prison records, Masterson is not eligible for parole until July 2042. Last week, his request for bail was denied by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge based on the reasoning that he has "every incentive to flee" if released from prison, compounded by his ongoing divorce proceedings from actress Bijou Phillips, writing that the “defendant has no wife to go home to,” per reporting by Entertainment Weekly.