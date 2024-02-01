Trump's former CFO faces perjury charge in connection to civil fraud investigation

Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, is in the early stages of negotiations with the Manhattan district attorney’s office regarding a potential guilty plea in connection with his allegedly fraudulent testimony on the witness stand in Trump’s civil fraud trial.

According to The New York Times, people with knowledge of the matter are saying that, in order for the agreement to move forward, Weisselberg would have to admit that he did, in fact, lie on the stand regarding Trump's finances, and that he lied under oath during an interview with the New York attorney general’s office, which brought the civil fraud case.

"The deal being negotiated would most likely not require Mr. Weisselberg, 76, to turn on his former boss," writes NYT reporters William K. Rashbaum, Jonah E. Bromwich and Ben Protess. "Although Mr. Weisselberg was involved in the action at the heart of that case — a hush-money payment meant to bury a potential sex scandal just before the 2016 election — prosecutors are not expected to call him as a witness. And the investigation that most required Mr. Weisselberg’s help, the district attorney’s inquiry into Mr. Trump’s finances, may no longer be a priority for prosecutors."