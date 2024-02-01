Jimmy Kimmel: Donald Trump's downfall will be "an army of pissed-off Swifties"

A number of late-night hosts are weighing in on former president Donald Trump's baiting pop star Taylor Swift, who has faced backlash from MAGA supporters for her left-leaning politics and previous endorsement of President Joe Biden in 2020. Trump recently claimed he is "more popular" than Swift, alleging his fan base is stronger than hers, per Rolling Stone.

“This fight he’s about to pick with Taylor Swift, this might be what does it,” Jimmy Kimmel, host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" said on Wednesday, per the New York Times. “It won’t be Jan. 6, it won’t be the election fraud or the sexual assault or dancing with Jeffrey Epstein, or even fathering Don Jr. What’s finally going to bring down Donald Trump will be an army of pissed-off Swifties.”

Kimmel underscored the irony of Trump's claim, saying, "And unlike your rallies, her tickets aren’t free. People paid hundreds and even thousands of dollars to see her — and that’s just here in America. How’s your popularity in Tokyo? And Singapore? How’s your popularity in Gelsenkirchen, Germany? Because she’s doing three nights at a soccer stadium there that holds over 62,000 people even though no one has ever heard of Gelsenkirchen, Germany. It might not even exist.”

Kimmel continued with more jabs. "If Taylor Swift told her fans to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, they would have succeeded. They would be running the country right now," he quipped. "Taylor Swift is so popular, people want to watch her watching a football game," Kimmel added, referring to coverage of Swift attending boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's NFL games. As the NYT noted, other hosts, including Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Seth Meyers, have made similar jokes about Trump for his remarks about the singer.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=vxB3ICPeb0o