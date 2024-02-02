Ina Garten quietly announces 2024 memoir release date

On Thursday, which happened to be the eve of Ina Garten’s 76th birthday, the “Barefoot Contessa” announced the release date of her upcoming memoir. Eagle-eyed fans — including the food magazine “Cherry Bombe” — noticed that the “Food Network” host and author had quietly changed her Instagram bio section to read: “Memoir coming out October 1st 2024.”

While Garten has released 11 prior cookbooks, including “ The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook ,” “ Barefoot Contessa Parties! ” and “ Barefoot in Paris ,” this will be the New York Times Bestselling author’s first memoir. In 2019, Celadon Books, a division of MacMillion publishers, announced they had acquired the memoir. At the time, Celadon Senior Vice President and Co-Publisher, Deb Futter, said: “Ina Garten is beloved by all, a national treasure who has become iconic beyond the food world. Her memoir will cement her legacy in the cultural landscape.”

Ina Garten said that she hoped her book will inspire readers to find “their own unique story.”

“By finding a way to do what I love for a living – cooking – I’ve been fortunate to build a career that has not only been incredibly rewarding but has brought people together through the power of home cooking,” she continued.





