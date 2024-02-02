Trump’s election case on hold to see how his immunity claim plays out

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan officially tossed the March 4 trial date for Donald Trump's federal election subversion case, allowing time for the higher courts to mull over his immunity claim, at which point a new schedule will be set depending on the outcome of the court's decision.

Per reporting from CBS News, "[Chutkan's] decision to push back the date of the trial was expected, since the federal district court in Washington had removed the trial from its public calendar earlier this week. Trump faces four counts brought by special counsel Jack Smith related to an alleged effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. He has pleaded not guilty."

In a furthering from Politico, the outlet's reporter states that Chutkan is keeping her schedule flexible in the event she is able to reschedule Trump, touching upon the matter at a brief conference. While working to schedule the sentence of Jan. 6 defendant Antony Vo, landing on April 10, she was overheard telling Vo’s attorney, “I will probably be in trial, one way or the other.”