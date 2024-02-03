Selena's killer, Yolanda Saldívar, eligible for parole in 2025

Yolanda Saldívar, the woman who was sentenced to life in prison in 1995 for fatally shooting Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla, is eligible for her first parole hearing on March 30, 2025. A former nurse, president of Selena's fan club and manager of the singer's clothing boutiques, Saldívar has been detained at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas for the past 30 years.

Now 63-years old, Saldívar speaks about her crime, and the time she spent with Selena, in a three-part docuseries on Oxygen True Crime called "Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them," which airs on February 17.

“I knew her secrets,” Saldivar says in the trailer, which can be seen below. “And I think the people deserved to know the truth.”

According to Tejano Nation, sourcing information from an article written by newly shuttered website The Messenger in 2023, a spokesperson at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ), says Saldívar has no blemishes on her record that will keep the board from holding a hearing to determine whether to release her. The outlet furthers that Saldívar's family is aware that she has "a target on her back," and that Selena’s fans have expressed their outrage and disbelief at the possibility of her release.