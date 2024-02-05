CNN revamps its morning schedule, disbands New York team that produces “CNN This Morning”

As CNN continues to struggle with poor ratings, the cable news outlet is overhauling its entire morning show lineup.

CNN’s flagship offering “CNN This Morning” — which is currently co-hosted by Poppy Harlow and Phil Mattingly — will move to Washington, DC, where it will be anchored by Kasie Hunt from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. CNN will also move “CNN News Central,” anchored by John Berman, Kate Bolduan and Sara Sidner, to a 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. slot, Variety reported. Jim Acosta’s “CNN Newsroom” and Pamela Brown’s “The Bulletin with Pamela Brown” are slated to take over new hours at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m respectively.

CNN CEO Mark Thompson, who replaced former CEO Chris Licht, wrote in a note to staffers Monday that the outlet has “decided to reshape how we approach mornings on domestic cable.” The aforementioned changes will go into effect later this month.

“These changes mean that we will no longer produce morning programming in New York and will be disbanding the team that currently produces 'CNN This Morning' in that city,” Thompson said. “Our New York-based primetime and weekend programming will continue.”

Hunt’s “CNN This Morning” along with “CNN Newsroom” and “The Bulletin with Pamela Brown” will all be produced out of Atlanta, the note added. CNN is also in talks with both Harlow and Mattingly about new roles at the outlet. According to Variety, Mattingly has been told he will have a New York-based role, while Harlow is still in ongoing talks. Anchors were allegedly informed of the revamp on Sunday.