King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace announces

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement Monday.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” according to an emailed statement obtained by NBC News. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

Buckingham Palace did not reveal what type of cancer the 75-year-old king was diagnosed with or what stage it was found. According to the statement, Charles began “regular treatments” on Monday and “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

News of the king’s recent diagnosis comes just a week after both Charles and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, were discharged from a private London clinic following separate procedures. Charles underwent “a corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate. It is understood that the king wanted to share his diagnosis at the time to encourage men who may be experiencing similar symptoms to seek medical guidance, per The Independent.

Charles will postpone his public engagements but “will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual” throughout this period, Buckingham Palace said in its statement.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” the statement concluded.