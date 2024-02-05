"Where's it stop?": Guy Fieri goes on Fox News to discuss inflation and rising food costs

Guy Fieri has some thoughts on inflation and price gouging. In a recent appearance on Fox News' "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade," Fieri spoke about his career at large and the current inflation causing skyrocketing grocery prices. "I'm hearing about it and I'm seeing it," he said. "More so in the industry, you know, looking at the pressure put on these mom and pop restaurants when I do 'Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,' the dollar isn't going as far as it once was." This is so tough. They don't have the buying power of the big corporations and the big franchise groups."

In order to "navigate these waters," Fieri says that restaurants will need resourcefulness and creativity, especially if they don't want to pass the extra costs onto the customer. "Where does it stop?" he asked. "Who's going to pay the price?"

Kilmeade also played a clip for Fieri that showed podcast host Joe Rogan saying that California — where Fieri has lived for years — has gone "full communist." When asked if he concurred, Fieri demurred and pointed to the state's beautiful wine country and cultural opportunities for chefs.